Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 3:21PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT

Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las

Animas and Baca Counties…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for on Thursday from Noon until

8PM MDT, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 222, 228, 229, 230 and 233, which includes Fremont

County and the I-25 corridor from Pueblo to New Mexico…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.