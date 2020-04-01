Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 2:55PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT

Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las

Animas and Baca Counties…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for on Thursday from Noon until

8PM MDT, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 222, 228, 229, 230 and 233, which Fremont County and

the I-25 corridor from Pueblo to New Mexico…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

229…230 AND 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…230 and 233.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.