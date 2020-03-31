Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 2:35PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT
Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire
weather zones 229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las
Animas and Baca Counties…
…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry
fuels for fire weather zones 224, 229, 230, and 233, which
includes the San Luis Valley, Huerfano and Las Animas Counties…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels
which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.
* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments