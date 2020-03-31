Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 2:35PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT

Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las

Animas and Baca Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for late Thursday morning

through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 224, 229, 230, and 233, which

includes the San Luis Valley, Huerfano and Las Animas Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels

which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.