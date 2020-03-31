Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 2:35PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT

Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las

Animas and Baca Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for late Thursday morning

through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 224, 229, 230, and 233, which

includes the San Luis Valley, Huerfano and Las Animas Counties…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY

FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229…230 AND 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels

which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather

Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty

winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…230 and 233.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.