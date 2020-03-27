Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 3:59PM MDT until March 28 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times expected, including areas of blowing
and wind-driven snow at times. Snow accumulations around 4
inches, with locally higher snow amounts possible. Winds gusting
high around 45 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teller county and northern El Paso county.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Areas of blowing and wind-driven snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.