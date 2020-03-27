Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 3:59PM MDT until March 28 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times expected, including areas of blowing

and wind-driven snow at times. Snow accumulations around 4

inches, with locally higher snow amounts possible. Winds gusting

high around 45 mph at times.

* WHERE…Teller county and northern El Paso county.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions. Areas of blowing and wind-driven snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.