Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 2:57PM MDT until March 28 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times expected, including areas of blowing
and wind-driven snow at times. Snow accumulations around 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teller county and northern El Paso county.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments