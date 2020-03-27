Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 11:16PM MDT until March 28 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times expected, including areas of blowing

and drifting snow. Snow accumulations around 4 inches, with

locally higher snow amounts possible. Winds gusting up to 45

mph.

* WHERE…Teller county and northern El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility, especially along I-25

near Monument, and along Highway 24 from Colorado Springs to

Limon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.