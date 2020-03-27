Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 4:03AM MDT until March 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 12 PM this afternoon
until 7 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry
fuels, for fire weather zones 222 and 226 through 237, which
includes all of the Southeastern Colorado Plains…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires Friday afternoon into early Friday
evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.