Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 3:20PM MDT until March 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT this

evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels over fire

weather zones 222, 227 through 233 and fire weather zones 235 and

237, which includes large sections of the Southeastern Colorado

Plains…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…

230…231…232…233…235 and 237.

* Winds…South to southwest 15 to 30 mph with wind gusts around

45 mph at times.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires into early this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.