Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 2:58PM MDT until March 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT this
evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels over fire
weather zones 222, 227 through 233 and fire weather zones 235 and
237, which includes large sections of the Southeastern Colorado
Plains…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…
230…231…232…233…235 and 237.
* Winds…South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires into early this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.