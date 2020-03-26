Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 7:55PM MDT until March 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon to 7 PM MDT Friday

for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, over fire weather

zones 222 and fire weather zones 226 through 237, which includes

all of the Southeastern Colorado Plains…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222…226…227…228…229…230…231…

232…233…234…235…236 AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Friday

afternoon.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent Friday afternoon.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires Friday afternoon into early Friday

evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.