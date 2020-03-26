Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 3:47AM MDT until March 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11AM to 8PM MDT today for

gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones

222…224…226 through 233…234…235… 236 and 237, which

includes the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern Plains…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224…226…227…

228…229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.