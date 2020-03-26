Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 3:32PM MDT until March 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM MDT today for gusty

winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones

222…224 and fire weather zones 226 through 237, which includes

the San Luis Valley and all of the Southeastern Colorado Plains…

…A Red Flag Warning is also in effect from Noon Friday to 7 PM

MDT Friday for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, over fire

weather zones 222 and fire weather zones 226 through 237, which

includes all of the Southeastern Colorado Plains…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS OVER FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 222…226…227…228…229…230…231…232…233

…234…235…236 AND 237…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from noon Friday to 7 PM MDT Friday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts around 60 mph

into early this evening and then southwest 15 to 30 mph with

wind gusts around 50 mph on Friday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent into early this evening

and 12 percent on Friday.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires both this afternoon and early

evening and then again from Friday afternoon into Friday

evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.