Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 3:23PM MDT until March 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from noon Friday to 7 PM MDT Friday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts around 60 mph
into early this evening and then southwest 15 to 30 mph with
wind gusts around 50 mph on Friday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent into early this evening
and 12 percent on Friday.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires both this afternoon and early evening
and then again from Friday afternoon into Friday evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.