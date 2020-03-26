High Wind Warning issued March 26 at 3:50AM MDT until March 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, Huerfano
County, and western Huerfano County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
