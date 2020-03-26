High Wind Warning issued March 26 at 3:50AM MDT until March 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, Huerfano

County, and western Huerfano County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.