High Wind Warning issued March 26 at 10:13AM MDT until March 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

across the higher elevations. Gusts up to 65 mph across the

lower elevations.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Huerfano and

western Las animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles along interstate 25 south

of Colorado City to the New Mexico state line.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.