Red Flag Warning issued March 25 at 3:31PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.