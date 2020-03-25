Red Flag Warning issued March 25 at 3:31PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening for
gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones
222…224…226 through 233…234…235…236 and 237, which
includes the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern Plains…
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday morning through
Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for
fire weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…234…235… 236
and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern
Plains…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.