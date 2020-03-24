Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 3:43AM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday from 11 AM until
8 PM for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…235 and 237, which
includes the San Luis Valley…Fremont County…the Interstate 25
corridor and most of the Eastern Plains…
…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Thursday morning through
Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for
fire weather zones 222…and 227 through 237…which includes all
of the Eastern Plains…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222…227…235
AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…
230…231…232…233…235 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.