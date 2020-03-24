Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 3:38PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday from 11 AM until

8 PM for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…234…235…236 and

237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern

Plains…

…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Thursday morning through

Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for

fire weather zones 222…and 227 through 237…which includes all

of the Eastern Plains…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234 AND 236…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234 and 236.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.