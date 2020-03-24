Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 3:38PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday from 11 AM until

8 PM for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…234…235…236 and

237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern

Plains…

…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Thursday morning through

Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for

fire weather zones 222…and 227 through 237…which includes all

of the Eastern Plains…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 226.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.