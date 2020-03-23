Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 7:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Wild Horse Point, or 35 miles north of La Junta,

moving east at 35 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.