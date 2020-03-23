Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 11:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Sheridan Lake, or 18 miles southeast of Cheyenne
Wells, moving east at 20 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake and Towner.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
