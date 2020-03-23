Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 6:22PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM
until 8 PM for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…235 and 237, which
includes the San Luis Valley…Fremont County…the Interstate 25
corridor and most of the Eastern Plains…
…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday morning
through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry
fuels, for fire weather zones 222…and 227 through 237…which
includes all of the Eastern Plains…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY
FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228…229…230…231…232 AND
233…
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 228…229…230…231…232 AND 233…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…229…230…231…
232 and 233.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on both
Wednesday and Thursday.
* Timing…Wednesday and Thursday 11 AM to 8 PM.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments