Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 6:22PM MDT until March 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM

until 8 PM for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 222…224…226 through 233…235 and 237, which

includes the San Luis Valley…Fremont County…the Interstate 25

corridor and most of the Eastern Plains…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday morning

through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry

fuels, for fire weather zones 222…and 227 through 237…which

includes all of the Eastern Plains…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY

FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222…227…235 AND 237…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in

effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…235 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph both

Wednesday and Thursday.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.