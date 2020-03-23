Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 2:55PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6 PM MDT today, for

gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones

228 through 233, which includes Las Animas, Huerfano, Pueblo,

Crowley and Otero Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning

through Wednesday evening for gusty winds, low humidity and dry

fuels, for fire weather zones 222 and 226 through 237, which

includes all of the eastern plains…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…229…230…231…

232 and 233.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Timing…Until 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.