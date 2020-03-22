Special Weather Statement issued March 22 at 6:51AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Areas of dense fog and dense freezing fog is expected until around

mid-morning over portions of Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers

and Baca counties as well as over portions of the San Luis Valley.

Visibilities will be capable of quickly changing while driving in

and out of the dense fog. In addition, areas that experience

dense freezing fog will be capable of producing slick conditions

on area roadways. Please use an abundance of caution while

traveling this morning.