Special Weather Statement issued March 22 at 6:51AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Areas of dense fog and dense freezing fog is expected until around
mid-morning over portions of Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers
and Baca counties as well as over portions of the San Luis Valley.
Visibilities will be capable of quickly changing while driving in
and out of the dense fog. In addition, areas that experience
dense freezing fog will be capable of producing slick conditions
on area roadways. Please use an abundance of caution while
traveling this morning.
