Published 5:51 pm

Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 5:51PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT on
Monday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 228 through 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…231 and 232.

* Winds…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Timing…Noon to 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

