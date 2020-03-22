Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 5:51PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT on

Monday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 228 through 233…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…230 and 233.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing…Noon to 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.