Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 9:03PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches,

with the heaviest falling around La Veta Pass.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo Mountains

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility

at times, especially over La Veta Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.