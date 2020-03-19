Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 5:56PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.