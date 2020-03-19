Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:00PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds

could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.