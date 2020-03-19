Winter Storm Warning issued March 19 at 3:00PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.