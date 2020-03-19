Winter Storm Warning issued March 19 at 11:58AM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.