Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 9:06PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.