Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 1:16PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.