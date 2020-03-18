Winter Storm Warning issued March 18 at 9:06PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County including the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.