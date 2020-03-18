Winter Storm Warning issued March 18 at 1:16PM MDT until March 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the higher elevations of El Paso
county including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
