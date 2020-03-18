Red Flag Warning issued March 18 at 4:23AM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT

today, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 230, 232 and 233, which includes Las Animas

and Otero Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from noon today until 6 PM MDT.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 232.

* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph.

* Timing… Noon to 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.