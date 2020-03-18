Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 18 at 4:23AM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT
today, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 230, 232 and 233, which includes Las Animas
and Otero Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 233.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Timing…Noon to 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

