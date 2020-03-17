Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 6:34PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT on

Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 230 and 233, which includes Las Animas County…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, which is in

effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 233.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Timing… Tomorrow from noon to 6 PM MDT.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.