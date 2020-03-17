Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 6:34PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12 PM to 6 PM MDT on
Wednesday, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 230 and 233, which includes Las Animas County…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, which is in
effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 233.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Timing… Tomorrow from noon to 6 PM MDT.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
