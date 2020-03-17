Dense Fog Advisory issued March 17 at 4:07AM MDT until March 17 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso County

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may briefly fall to around

freezing early this morning in some areas, with a small window

of dense freezing fog being possible.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.