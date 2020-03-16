Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Drizzle will become more widespread tonight, and continue into

the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to remain above

freezing for much of the night, however, temperatures will likely

fall to around freezing by early Tuesday morning. Surface and

road temperatures should stay above freezing, but some bridges and

elevated surfaces may cool down enough to support some light

glaze and slick conditions. Additionally, patchy dense fog is

expected to develop, with reduced and widely varying visibility

possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Those traveling across El

Paso county late tonight into early Tuesday morning should be

prepared for localized slick conditions and reduced visibility.