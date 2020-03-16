Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 11:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Drizzle will become more widespread tonight, and continue into
the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to remain above
freezing for much of the night, however, temperatures will likely
fall to around freezing by early Tuesday morning. Surface and
road temperatures should stay above freezing, but some bridges and
elevated surfaces may cool down enough to support some light
glaze and slick conditions. Additionally, dense fog is expected
to develop, with reduced and widely varying visibility likely
tonight into Tuesday morning. Those traveling across El Paso
county late tonight into early Tuesday morning should be prepared
for localized slick conditions and reduced visibility.
Comments