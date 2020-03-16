Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued March 16 at 11:15PM MDT until March 17 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may briefly fall to around
freezing early Tuesday morning, with a small window of dense
freezing fog possible.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

