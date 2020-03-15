Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:01AM MDT until March 15 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures remain below freezing across

most of El Paso County, and with continued light freezing

drizlle, the winter weather advisory has been extended until 11

AM MDT.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.