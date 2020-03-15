Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:01AM MDT until March 15 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures remain below freezing across
most of El Paso County, and with continued light freezing
drizlle, the winter weather advisory has been extended until 11
AM MDT.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.