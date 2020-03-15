Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:58AM MDT until March 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…El Paso, Crowley, and Kiowa Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog with visibility reduced
to one quarter mile or lower at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.