Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:58AM MDT until March 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…El Paso, Crowley, and Kiowa Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog with visibility reduced

to one quarter mile or lower at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.