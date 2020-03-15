Dense Fog Advisory issued March 15 at 8:50PM MDT until March 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may briefly fall to, or just

below, freezing early Monday morning, with a small window of

dense freezing fog possible.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.