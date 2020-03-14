Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 8:58PM MDT until March 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations of a light glaze up
to around 0.05 inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Crowley and Kiowa counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense freezing fog is also likely,
with visibility reduced to one quarter mile or lower at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
