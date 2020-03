Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Dense fog will become more patchy in nature towards morning

which will lead to highly variable conditions over short

distances.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.