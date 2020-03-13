Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 9:12PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.