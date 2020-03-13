Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 9:12PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.